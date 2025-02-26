Zoe Kravitz dishes on her interesting working style for 'Blink Twice'

Zoe Kravitz has opened up about a work environment that she provided to her cast members of Blink Twice.

During an interview with ELLE magazine, The Batman actress got candid about her directing experience in her suspense thriller movie.

"I was trying to think about what my experience has been on set, " she began by saying. “And what I find helpful, what I don’t find helpful, how I sometimes wish things were run."

"I care a lot about people being comfortable and having fun and the environment being good.”

"Specifically as a woman.” Kravitz continued, “I find myself making sure that everyone’s eating food and everyone’s getting what they need.”

Moreover, she revealed that she had created a “summer camp” vibe on the set of Blink Twice, and told the outlet, “Should there be some music playing on set? Would that be nice?”

The 36-year-old filmmaker’s ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum, and Naomi Ackie starred in the suspense thriller movie, which was released on August 23, 2024

"When people are having fun and people are fed and taken care of, they can be present with you. You want people to be happy and want to work hard for you," the Max Mad: Fury Road actress concluded.