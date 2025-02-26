Inside Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's struggling relationship amid legal battle

Katy Perry and beau Orlando Bloom first began dating in 2016

Katy Perry and beau Orlando Bloom’s relationship is apparently crumbling from the stress of her upcoming tour and a court battle.

Perry was taken to court by an 86-year-old disabled war veteran who claimed he was heavily medicated when he sold his house to the Dark Horse hitmaker via her business manager, Bernie Gudvi. He demanded that the court declare the sale unenforceable.

Now, an insider says Perry is drowning in stress since she has to prepare for her tour while dealing with the legal battle.

“She's trying to prep for her tour, and having to focus on this court battle is a huge time and energy suck," an insider told Radar Online. "As a result, she seems more high-strung than usual and that puts a lot of pressure on laid-back Bloom to try and chill her out, and he avoids drama at all cost."

"This whole situation is so upsetting because she's being made to look like a bad guy when she's done nothing but follow the letter of the law and be totally aboveboard," our source explained.

In this stressful time, her longtime boyfriend Bloom has apparently failed to step up and support the singer.

"Any time there's any sort of conflict she's got to deal with, he usually finds a reason to escape the house, like to go surfing or meet friends,” the source claimed.

"Obviously, no woman is going to be happy about that," they added.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.