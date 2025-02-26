Taylor Swift's feelings for Travis Kelce take a negative turn: ‘Things are changing'

Taylor Swift has reportedly been feeling guilty over her relationship with Travis Kelce.

News about this has been shared by a well placed inside source that spoke to Heat World recently.

According to their insights, “Taylor’s been advised to lay low for a bit.”

“It feels as if she’s done something wrong, which is painful,” and “it’s created a strange atmosphere for her and Travis, as this is their first major bump in the road.”

The source also noted, “Up until this point, it’s all been raucous fun,” but getting ‘booed’ at the Super Bowl “has triggered some awkward conversations between their teams about when they should appear in public and how they should act, which doesn’t feel romantic to either of them.”

Fears have also amped up fears of them eventually spilling up for good and “‘Friends and family are worried, and they’re hoping the couple can manage this darker period of their love story.”