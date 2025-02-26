 
Brenda Song reveals real feelings behind second child birth

Brenda Song is a mother to two children whom she shares with fiancé, Macaulay Culkin

February 26, 2025

Brenda Song just talked about how she felt “very fortunate” after giving birth for the second time.

The 36-year-old actress, who is a mother to three-year-old Dakota and two-year-old Carson, whom she shares with fiancé and Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, revealed that her youngest, didn’t even require her to “push” since the little one was too eager to enter the world.

During her conversation on Live With Kelly and Mark, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star noted, "I always say, my second son, he really wanted to be here.”

She continued, “No doubt about it. He made that choice and I was very fortunate. I didn’t even push him out, he came out on a contraction. I was like, 'Oh, he’s ready to be here.'"

Song also described her partner, Culkin as her “best friend” and even gave insight into her daily life on how the two spend their evenings together, playing video games.

"We’re big kids. We’re very communicative. We tend to spend our evenings chatting, going over our day. He’s my best friend. We love playing 'Mario Kart,'” the Secret Obsession actress said.

"Sometimes it’s not as relaxing as it should be because I’m so competitive. I feel so fortunate that I have someone like that to spend my days with,” Brenda Song concluded. 

