Photo: Ben Affleck sparks casual dating rumours amid Gillian Anderson crush

Ben Affleck has reportedly not met anyone he would want to be his new life partner yet.

Even though the Gone Girl star has gotten back on the dating mart post Jennifer Lopez divorce, he has been struggling to believe in love again, as per the newest findings of In Touch.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet that “Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life.”

However, the source noted, “but he hasn’t ruled out dating. His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members.”

“So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community,” they added.

Before signing off the source remarked, “He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about.”

Nonetheless, these findings came after reports that Ben Affleck has been lovestruck with his Animals co-star, Gillian Anderson.

An insider from RadarOnline.com tipped about this matter, “Here’s the juicy bit, Gillian has long been wary of dating the famous types, but Ben's smarts might just be her downfall.”

“He's been gushing about how sexy she is and how much he fancies her. He's lovestruck and starstruck and says Matt's loss is his big gain,” the insider also mentioned about Matt Damon, who was previously playing Ben’s role.

Following these reports, Ben Affleck is seemingly looking forward to date Gillian "casually" as well.