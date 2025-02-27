Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford react to Michelle Trachtenberg's death

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Gossip Girl costars Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford have broken their silence on her sudden death at age 39.

Trachtenberg, who played socialite Georgina Sparks on the hit CW series—was found dead on February 26 in an NYC apartment near Columbus Circle.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police said "criminality is not suspected," per People Magazine.

Her costar Westwick, 37, issued a statement to the publication in the wake of the news.

“‘It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Michelle but I remember a talented, sharp, funny, and warm soul,” he shared. “Thinking of her and the family. So sad.’”

Westwick, who played Chuck Bass for the show's original run from 2007 to 2012, also took his grievances to Instagram Stories with a picture of her from the show.

"So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers," along with prayer hands and white heart emoji.

Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl, also honoured her in an Instagram post.

"Michelle was one of a kind," the actor, 39, captioned three candid photos with Trachtenberg, including two close-up selfies and another behind-the-scenes pic where he sported a fake baby bump.

He continued, "I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you."

Show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage also grieved the late actor in a joint statement to the publication, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. Michelle was so funny, kind, and talented."

The duo added, "Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons. She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family."