Taylor Lautner slams body-shaming comments on ex-Selena Gomez

Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez briefly dated in 2009

February 27, 2025

Taylor Lautner stood up for his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez after she faced body-shaming remarks following her appearance at the 2025 SAG Awards.

The Twilight actor took to his Instagram stories to call out trolls and shared viral side-by-side photos comparing Gomez’s look from the 2024 and 2025 ceremonies where many online critics had speculated about changes in her figure, noting she appeared slimmer this year.

Addressing the negativity, Lautner criticized the remarks, stating, “It’s a cruel world full of hate out there."

The 33 -year old added, “You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience, it doesn’t make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters.”

He concluded by saying, “And it sure isn’t the shape, color or appearance of your body. Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out … and to be a little bit nicer.”

The two actors briefly dated in 2009 while they were both filming in Canada, Gomez was working on Ramona and Beezus, while Lautner was shooting The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

