Jordan Stephens refused 'Star Wars' TV show over unreasonable demand

Actor and musician known for Rizzle Kicks, Jordan Stephens, has revealed he turned down a role in a Star Wars TV show after being asked to cut off his dreadlocks.

For the unversed, the 33-year-old played Corporal Stordan Tonc in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which came out in 2016.

He was later asked to play the role again in Andor, a prequel to Rogue One, but there was something he did not like.

In a TikTok video, Stephens quipped that “bosses asked me to cut my dreadlocks,” but he did not agree because he would only be in one scene.

The Tucked star said, “I was asked to be in a season of Andor, I don't know which one. My character from Star Wars: Rogue One, he was going to come back. I was like wow, that's mad exciting.”

Stephens added, “A week before the shoot, they were like, ‘can we see what you look like?’ I sent them a picture and they were like, ‘can you cut off your dreadlocks?’”

“This is what they asked me to do for one scene. Obviously that's ridiculous. That's like six years of hair growth; I'm not cutting it off for one scene,” he noted.

Stephens went on to explain that he offered to wear a helmet in the scene but bosses turned down his idea.

“What's even more funny is I said, why can't I just wear a helmet like I did in Rogue One and they went, ‘we don't think it would be realistic,’” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that other than working in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Jordan Stephens has also acted in Catastrophe, Drunk History, Glue, and other shows and movies.