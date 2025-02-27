 
Meghan's Instagram 'gimmicks' draw backlash amid William and Kate's Wales visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales are Wales on an official visit

February 27, 2025

Meghan Markle has been accused of trying to overshadow the Prince and Princess of Wales  first joint trip to Wales together since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of Sussex drew backlash for sharing behind the scene video of her upcoming Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" which also featured her husband, Prince Harry.

Earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen walking hand in hand as they arrived in Cardiff, Wales on an official trip.

Meghan's Instagram followers were unable to understand what was going on when she posted the video, deleted and then uploaded again.

According to her critics, Meghan's attempt to overshadow shows a certain air of desperation and predictability. 



