Blake Lively changes course to avoid bullying

Blake Lively returned to Instagram to pay tribute to her Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg on Wednesday, in her first social media activity in a long time.

The actress' social media activity has declined since she filed a lawsuit against It Ends with US co-star Justin Baldoni.

A large number of people have been sharing social media posts against Blake Lively accusing her of framing Baldoni in a false lawsuit in order to end his career since the news of the lawsuit emerged.

She was also accused of colluding with husband Ryan Reynolds and powerful friends like Taylor Swift to target his former co-star.

Some social media users posted comments against Lively in the comments section her old Instagram posts. Any maybe it's the reason the actress has reduced her online activity to protect herself against bullying.

A large number of people have expressed solidarity with Lively after she filed the lawsuit against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment.

The wife of Ryan Reynolds said she was harassed on the set of their hit film.

Blake Lively seems to have followed in the footsteps of Amber Heard who had also stopped posting on Instagram for a while as she waged a legal battel against former husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard had made headlines when she sued former husband Johnny Depp.

Depp received support from his millions of followers who attacked "Aquaman" actress online.