 
Geo News

‘Euphoria' star Storm Reid gets brutally honest about her final year in college

Storm Reid gets candid about the difficulties she is facing as she nears graduation

By
Web Desk
|

February 28, 2025

‘Euphoria’ star Storm Reid gets brutally honest about her final year in college
‘Euphoria’ star Storm Reid gets brutally honest about her final year in college

Storm Reid recently got candid and talked about the struggles of her final year in college.

Conversing with PEOPLE at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, February 25, the 21-year-old actress shared that she is feeling "senioritis" in her last year of college.

Reid, who studies at the University of Southern California, quipped, "I was in the car crying yesterday because the senioritis is so bad."

She added, "I'm so over it and ready to graduate, but I'm just being patient and I'm also trying to cherish each moment.”

"I know it'll be over in two months and then I'm going to be so sad,” The Last of Us alum noted.

Reflecting on her college experience, Reid stated that she has "done it all."

"I've partied; I've stayed out all night. I've gone to the games—football, basketball," she concluded.

For the unversed, senioritis happens when students lose motivation near the end of high school or college.

It is essential to mention that it can make them late, skip classes, and get lower grades, with symptoms including less motivation, being late, missing school, and lower grades.

Prince William, Kate Middleton are on ‘honeymoon stage' after cancer video
Prince William, Kate Middleton are on ‘honeymoon stage' after cancer
Conan O'Brien gets honest about hosting Oscars
Conan O'Brien gets honest about hosting Oscars
Meghan Markle raves about 'best time' with Roy Choi in 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle raves about 'best time' with Roy Choi in 'With Love, Meghan'
Taylor Lautner comes to ex Selena Gomez defense
Taylor Lautner comes to ex Selena Gomez defense
Kate Middleton sparks war with Meghan Markle after latest statement
Kate Middleton sparks war with Meghan Markle after latest statement
Zendaya finds new home in 'Shrek 5' video
Zendaya finds new home in 'Shrek 5'
Bond Girl Jane Seymour reacts to Amazon's '007' takeover
Bond Girl Jane Seymour reacts to Amazon's '007' takeover
Kate Middleton, Prince William fighting in a struggle for power while concerns grow
Kate Middleton, Prince William fighting in a struggle for power while concerns grow