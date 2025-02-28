‘Euphoria’ star Storm Reid gets brutally honest about her final year in college

Storm Reid recently got candid and talked about the struggles of her final year in college.



Conversing with PEOPLE at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, February 25, the 21-year-old actress shared that she is feeling "senioritis" in her last year of college.

Reid, who studies at the University of Southern California, quipped, "I was in the car crying yesterday because the senioritis is so bad."

She added, "I'm so over it and ready to graduate, but I'm just being patient and I'm also trying to cherish each moment.”

"I know it'll be over in two months and then I'm going to be so sad,” The Last of Us alum noted.

Reflecting on her college experience, Reid stated that she has "done it all."

"I've partied; I've stayed out all night. I've gone to the games—football, basketball," she concluded.

For the unversed, senioritis happens when students lose motivation near the end of high school or college.

It is essential to mention that it can make them late, skip classes, and get lower grades, with symptoms including less motivation, being late, missing school, and lower grades.