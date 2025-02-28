Meghan Markle raves about 'best time' with Roy Choi in 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle has shared a sneak peek into her upcoming Netflix show, With love, Meghan.

On Instagram Stories, the Duchess of Sussex shared a new clip released by Netflix, showcasing her with renowned chef Roy Choi. In the video, Meghan and Roy reminisce about growing up in Los Angeles.

However, the conversation took a turn when Meghan asked, "Do you listen to music when you're cooking?" to which Roy responded, "I do," adding, "I listen to a lot of lyrical hip hop, jazz, sometimes speed metal, death metal."

The Duchess asked, "No, you don't. What's speed metal?" to which the chef described it as "dark."

Meghan lightheartedly said, "That doesn't sound like the joy of cooking!"

"Yeah, but you know. We all have different sides to who we are. It's good for when you're butchering," Roy explained, making Meghan laugh.

Sharing the reel, Meghan Markle wrote, "Thanks to my fellow Angeleno @chefroychoi! Had the best time having you on the show. Can't wait for all of you to see it!"

With Love, Meghan is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 4th.