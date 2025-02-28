Prince William, Kate Middleton's marriage enters new era of transparency

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently marked Valentine’s Day with a rare, intimate Instagram post showing him planting a kiss on the Princess’ cheek.

According to a new report, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ new post symbolized a new era of openness in their relationship.

Speaking with Life & Style, an insider revealed that after a difficult year in which both Kate and King Charles faced cancer diagnoses, the couple has emerged stronger than ever.

“William and Kate are being more transparent with the public. Their relationship isn’t as off-limits as it once was,” they said.

The source added, that the Waleses’ “social media post proves they’re opening up more to the world,” explaining that the shift is rooted in a growing openness “with each other.”

The year 2025 has marked “a new beginning” for William and Kate, added the source. “They’ll never take each other for granted again.”

“Kate admires how he supported her and held down the fort at home while she fought for her life,” the insider continued, referring to Kate’s cancer journey.

Of William, they said, “He’s always admired her strength but he also saw a side of Kate, her resourcefulness and grit, only he knows.”