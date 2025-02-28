Prince William, Kate Middleton rewriting marriage rules before taking on big roles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reported “rewriting” their marriage rules after going through a brutal year marred by Princess’ cancer.

According to new report, the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to put their relationship and kids first even over the monarchy.

Speaking with Life & Style, a source said that the duo has “vowed” that they will no long keep secrets with each other and they practice putting each other first in their lives.

“They’re rewriting their marriage rules. No. 1 is putting their family first, even over the monarchy,” the source said.

“And they’ve vowed to no longer keep secrets from one another, because William’s tendency to do that — including with how he handled the Rose Hanbury situation — definitely affected their relationship.”

The source went on to share that William’s alleged affair with Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, had an adverse effect on the Royal family.

However, her lawyers later told Business Insider the rumours were “completely false.”

“That’s all behind them now,” the source said of Kate and William.