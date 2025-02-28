Gene Hackman's dog found dead near 'mummified' bodies

One of Gene Hackman's dogs was also found dead in a closet near the actor and his wife's body.

The actor, 95, his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and a dog were found dead in separate rooms in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police noted that the couple and their dog seemed to be dead "for quite a while" as they were found decomposed and partially mummified.

Two other dogs on the property were found to be healthy.

No foul play was suspected but an investigation is still ongoing. An affidavit from a Santa Fe, N.M., detective states that the bodies showed no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A maintenance person was first to report the matter to 911, saying he’d seen two people through a window who were not moving inside the couple’s home, TMZ reported.

Santa Fe detective, who sought the search warrant, insisted the couple’s deaths were “suspicious,” noting an open pill bottle and pills scattered near the bodies while the door to the home was open.

Hackman shared three children Christopher Allen Hackman, 63, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, 61, and Leslie Ann Hackman, 57, with his first wife Faye Maltese.