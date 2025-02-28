 
Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett set to star in major new Colleen Hoover's project

Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett are to work in a major new Colleen Hoover's project as they were spotted filming in NYC

February 28, 2025

Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett have officially started filming Verity, the highly anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller. 

The duo was recently spotted on set in New York City, dressed in semi-formal attire as they filmed scenes together.

Hathaway stars as Verity Crawford, a successful author whose mysterious accident leaves her unable to continue her book series.

According to People, Hartnett plays her husband, Jeremy Crawford. Dakota Johnson will executive produce and star as Lowen, a struggling writer hired to complete Verity’s work, only to uncover chilling secrets that make her question her safety.

Directed by Michael Showalter (The Idea of You), the Amazon MGM Studios film is set to bring Hoover’s dark and suspenseful novel to life.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, excitement is already building for the big-screen adaptation, as per the publication. 

First published in 2018, Verity follows Lowen’s descent into the Crawfords’ twisted world after discovering a hidden manuscript that reveals shocking confessions. 

