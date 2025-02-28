Princess Anne resembles Queen Elizabeth during latest royal engagement

Some royal found an uncanny resemblance between Princess Anne and her late mother Queen Elizabeth when the sister of King Charles performed her latest royal duty.

"She looks my Queen Elizabeth when she was young," said a fan while commenting on her picture shared on the official Instagram account of the Royal Family.

The Princess Royal wore a long coat and knee-high boots with her hair tied in a bun as she met some of the incredible residents and volunteers of Lydney, Gloucestershire.

The statement that accompanied her pictures read, "Following Storm Bert in November 2024, the community worked together to distribute sandbags to protect buildings, reinforced infrastructure to prevent further damage and helped with the clean-up after the Storm had passed.

On Lydney High Street, The Princess Royal saw the devastation to homes and businesses caused by the storm."







