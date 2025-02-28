Khloe Kardashian continues 'stockpiling' and refusing to donate amid backlash

Khloe Kardashian is being called out for not donating used items amid the devastating LA fires

Khloe Kardashian is selling her kids’ slightly used clothes and getting backlash for it.

Khloe came under fire for selling the clothes instead of donating them when thousands of people lost their homes and belongings in the recent Los Angeles fires.

“Khloé is very aware that her time in the spotlight may not last forever, so she does feel an urgency to stockpile as much money as she can while she has this amazing opportunity,” a source told In Touch.

“She finds it funny that people assume she would be wasteful simply because she’s wealthy. That is not her style, her mom has taught her well when it comes to being savvy with money,” they added.

In a post on Instagram, Khloe shared a photo of Tatum, 2, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wearing a hoodie and announced that the look was for sale.

“They grow up too fast,” she wrote. “Shop tatum’s looks now on kardashianklose.”

Despite receiving backlash, Khloe isn’t bothered, per the mole.

“If she has something that’s worth money, she isn’t going to just toss it away,” the insider explained. “She insists that she’s generous to the people that work for her and shares plenty with them, but there’s just so much there’s no sense letting all that revenue go to waste.”

“Fans are willing to pay for it and she loves buying clothes for her kids. If she can keep their shopping fund stocked by reselling their gently used items, she will and she has no shame in her game about it.”