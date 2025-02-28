Buckingham Palace releases big statement about Kate Middleton, Prince William

Buckingham Palace has released thrilling details of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s joint appearance in Wales.

The palace released the details on its official website.

As per the details, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Pontypridd in south Wales, ahead of St. David’s Day on Saturday 1st March.

During their time in Pontypridd, they spent time with members of the local community, hearing about life in the town.

In December 2024, Pontypridd was one of a number of towns across Wales which was hit by severe flooding as a result of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh.

Kate and William heard about the experiences of members of the community who were affected by the floods.

The Prince and Princess first visited Pontypridd Market to meet local business owners and members of the public.

The market has been at the heart of the community in Pontypridd since 1805 and is home to a wide range of businesses, spanning from butchers and green grocers to cafés, toy stores, book shops and textile companies.

The Prince and Princess met the current owner of The Welsh Cake Shop before having the opportunity to prepare and cook their own Welsh cakes.

They then joined a group of business owners for a conversation about life in Pontypridd Market, its role within the local community and the impact of the recent flooding.

The Prince and Princess then visited Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, which aims to create a safe and welcoming place where the local community can come together and enjoy the benefits of nature.