Lindsay Hubbard’s confession about Turner Kufe’s sweet habit comes to light

Lindsay Hubbard, whose pregnancy is now public, has revealed a “cute” confession about her boyfriend, Turner Kufe, in a candid moment with Paige DeSorbo.

In episode 3 of Summer House season 9, which aired on February 26, Hubbard went shopping in NYC with DeSorbo and talked about what it is like to have a baby with her boyfriend, Kufe.

The 38-year-old TV personality articulated her feelings by saying, "I already feel like this baby is so loved," and went on to share with a smile, "Turner every single night will come home from work and before he even kisses me, he kisses my stomach."

"That's so cute," DeSorbo said in response.

She also confessed that the pregnancy has affected her in ways she did not expect.

"My biological mother bailed out when I was, like, two," she stated with a flashback that showed a tense phone call between them from an earlier season of Summer House.

"In this full-circle way. I feel like the universe has given me this opportunity to heal those wounds from my childhood in ways that I never knew that I needed,” the Winter House star remarked.

For the unversed, Lindsay Hubbard and Turner Kufe, who is a biotech investor and medical school graduate, started dating in January 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that they have a daughter named Gemma, who was born in December 2024.