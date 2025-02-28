Fans outraged as Justin Timberlake cancels concert minutes before showtime

Justin Timberlake announced on Instagram that he was canceling the final concert of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, sparking a wave of backlash from disappointed fans in the comments.

Many expressed frustrations over the timing, as the announcement came shortly before the scheduled start.

@Chancetaylor commented, “Has the flu and decides to let everyone know 10 minutes before? Doesn’t add up.”

Reactions also included comments from attendees who had traveled for the concert.

@lilbit1006 vented, “I'm beyond upset. This is the second time we drive 2.5 hours and spent 300.00 on a hotel and wasted vacation time for nothing! This has been one of my bucket list concerts and now I don't care.”

Some fans suggested that rescheduling would have been preferable to a refund, the comment reading, “Canceling once is understandable but not twice. I’m sorry if someone is sick but it needs to be made right. We have traveled and spent extra money twice for a last-minute notification…not acceptable.”

Timberlake, 44, reasoned the cancellation in his post writing, “You guys, I’m heartbroken, I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me. It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen,”

However, He assured ticket holders that refunds would be provided and added, “I love you all.”

This marks the second time Timberlake has canceled a performance at the same venue, following a previous cancellation in October due to laryngitis and bronchitis.