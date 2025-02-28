Dave Grohl plans big show of love to earn wife Jordyn Blum's forgiveness

Dave Grohl is going all out to win back wife Jordyn Blum's trust

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is doing everything he can to convince his wife Jordyn Blum to forgive him. The singer reportedly wants to do a vow renewal to show his wife that he’s sincere following his lovechild scandal.

"Dave has only begun his effort to fix things with Jordyn and convince her to remarry him, but he says they're making progress and he's hopeful it will happen," a source told Radar Online.

They continued: "He's going to therapy and has turned over all his passwords so she can check up on him whenever she wants. He's very clear that he made a huge mistake that will never happen again.

"He says he can't imagine life without her and will do whatever she asks to fix this," they added.

Last September, Grohl took to social media to admit having welcomed a daughter outside his marriage with Blum. He also noted that he would take full responsibility of his new born daughter while workign to earn back the trust of his wife and three daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

"The girls are very much on their mom's side; it's really going to be up to her to set the tone," the source shared. "And as you can imagine, she's still very skeptical."

"There are a lot of anger and trust issues to work through," added the mole. "The good news for Dave is that Jordyn is at least willing to try, and he says that's enough for him.”

They concluded: "Dave's focused on convincing Jordyn that his days of having a wandering eye are over!"