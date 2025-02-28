Rob Lowe shares brutally honest opinion on Nicole Kidman begin labelled 'brave'

 
February 28, 2025

Rob Lowe is not on board with calling Nicole Kidman “brave” for doing intimate scenes in Babygirl.

“Oh, they’re like, ‘It’s so brave. She’s so brave,’” Lowe, 60, said on the Thursday, February 27, episode of his Literally! podcast. “She’s brave because she has a sex scene? Like, that’s brave now. In our day, it was required. There was the ‘Page 73 Rule.’”

Back in his time, sex scenes were “always” written on the 73rd page of a movie’s script.

“Like, you get a script and are like, ‘How gratuitous. Am I going to have to be naked in this? Let me check,’” he recalled.

“You didn’t have to read the whole script. You just went to page 73 because of that mid-second act. What do you do in that mid-second act, which is notoriously the toughest sledding in storytelling? I know, they Blue Lagoon it [and] be with each other on a moonlit night,” he explained.

“But, now it’s so brave,” The Outsiders star remarked.

He also reflected on how things have changed in the industry since his early days, saying, “I always feel, like, out of chaos comes opportunity,” Lowe said.

He explained, “My attitude is always you make the most of it [and] disruption is actually a great place to build new things. If you can be one of the nimble ones and one of the forward-thinking ones, not entrenched and not trying to recreate yesterday, but try to understand tomorrow, it’s your time.”

Nicole Kidman starred opposite Harris Dickinson in Babygirl, which featured an age-gap affair between the two. Meanwhile, Rob Lowe has begun hosting the game show titled The Floor.

