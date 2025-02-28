Gordon Ramsay breaks long silence over Gino d'Acampo controversy

Gordon Ramsay just talked about Gino d'Acampo’s allegations of misconduct after their show, Gordon, Fred and Gino's Road Trip, was cancelled.

The 58-year-old celebrity chef confirmed that he did in fact contact Gino as he faces a series of allegations that claim he had inappropriate and intimidating behaviour towards women for over a decade, claims that have been denied.

Gordon told The Standard, “I have reached out to Gino, checked in to make sure he and the family were doing okay. Fred too.”

The show, that was on air since 2018, has cut all ties with the 48-year-old, which also includes the decision of not airing repeats of his television shows.

Previously, the Hell’s Kitchen star failed to speak out about his former co-star, in fact it was reported, as per Daily Mail, that it was in fact Gordon who raised concerns about Gino’s behaviour two years ago, that led to the cancellation of their show now and also the decline of their friendship.

Gino d'Acampo exited the show in 2023 and claimed that the reason behind were “contract complications.”