Julia Roberts wins French award and revives iconic 1990 look

Julia Roberts received one of France’s highest cultural honors, celebrating her contributions to the art

Web Desk
March 01, 2025

Actress Julia Roberts recreated a memorable fashion moment while receiving a prestigious cultural honor in Paris.

The 57-year-old star was awarded the Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati on Friday.

Past recipients include Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, David Bowie, Elton John and Giorgio Armani.

For the occasion, Roberts wore a light grey suit jacket paired with matching cropped tailored trousers and coordinating heels.

She wore her hair in soft curls and accessorized with brown sunglasses.

The look had a striking resemblance to the Armani suit and tie she wore to the Golden Globes in 1990.

In a 2024 interview with Vogue, Roberts reflected on the outfit, calling it one of her favourites, "I did my hair, my girlfriend did my makeup… I just thought I looked fabulous, and I still have that suit," she shared.

This comes after the actress spoke out against looters targeting homes during the Los Angeles fires.

In an Instagram post, she condemned the criminal activity, urging support for those affected by the fires, writing, "There is so much healing and help needed. We will get through this."

