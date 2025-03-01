Oliver Hudson flies into a rage over his sister Kate's new show

Kate Hudson has revealed that her brother, Oliver Hudson, is “still mad” about being left out of her new show, Running Point.

For the unversed, the new Netflix series is about Kate, Isla Gordon, running her family's L.A. basketball team, the Waves.

In the show, her character deals with her tricky brothers, played by Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, and Justin Theroux.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the 45-year-old shared that she had a lot of real-life experience, which helped her with the role of Isla.

She quipped, "Oh my God, we have such a crazy sibling dynamic.”

Talking about the relationship dynamic with her 48-year-old brother Oliver Hudson, the actress and singer stated, "We have a whole podcast about it!"

Kate went on to mention that Oliver, The Breed actor, is "still mad he's not in the show," to which creator Mindy Kaling responded by saying that her brother "will be" making an appearance one day.

After listening to Kaling’s remarks, the Deepwater Horizon star joked that her brother could play a "dead body" just to be in the show.

Kaling exclaimed that he might be "annoyed" with that role, but she said he would do anything for the show.

"He would love it. He'd do it. He would do it,” Kate articulated.

Before concluding, it is noteworthy to mention that Running Point is now streaming on Netflix, as it was released on February 27, 2025.