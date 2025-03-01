'A Walk to Remember' reboot in the works

A Walk to Remember is getting a remake 23 years later.

The hit 2002 film, based on Nicholas Sparks' 1999 romance novel of the same name, is said to be in development at Monarch Media, a rep for producer Denise Di Novi recently confirmed to People Magazine.

Di Novi will be working alongside Hunt Lowry, with whom she produced the original movie.

"I am so grateful to Steve [Barnett] and Monarch Media for giving all of us the opportunity to bring this enduring and inspirational story of faith, hope and love to a new generation, all qualities we need now more than ever," Di Novi said in a statement to Deadline.

The franchise is yet to reveal the director for the upcoming reboot. The original film that saw Mandy Moore and Shane West in lead roles was directed by Adam Shankman.

Moore previously dropped hints about a possible reboot in an earlier interview with People Magazine, leaving fans with much to wonder.

"I don't know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that," the actress replied when asked if she could envision a certain singer in the role of her character Jamie Sullivan.

"I would love to see it. It's been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we've earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point," the This Is Us alum added amid the original movie's 20th anniversary in January 2022. "Someone could redo this film."