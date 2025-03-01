Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes social media comeback

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes her social media comeback

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy made her social media comeback with an emotional post.

The 25-year-old model took to her official Instagram account on Friday for the first time in four months.

Remembering the One Direction star, she posted a throwback picture with Payne.

It is pertinent to mention that Cassidy did not upload any post since October 2024, after paying an emotional tribute to Payne after he passed away aged 31.

In the first picture Payne and Cassidy can be seen staring at each other with love, as several white pillars were in the background.

"I thought this place would feel empty without you, but instead, it's filled with the warmth of this moment we shared," she captioned.

Cassidy shared another snap of herself at the same spot as she visited the place again without the singer-songwriter.

For those unversed, Payne passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in the capital, Buenos Aires, on October 16.

The social media influencer, who was dating Payne for two years, remained mostly out of the spotlight following his untimely death.