Brenda Song admits she's starstruck by Kate Hudson's iconic parents

Brenda Song has made a surprising confession about Kate Hudson's famous parents.

Speaking with People Magazine, the Running Point actress admitted that her co-star Kate's parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell make her nervous.

"To this day, I still get so nervous every time I’m around them because they’re such wonderful parents," Brenda stated.

She went on to add, "They’re at Kate’s shows, and every time I’m around them I like clam up and I’m so scared. Every time."

Calling them 'legends,' Brenda added, "Oh my God, [I’ve met them] a few times and every single time I still like clam up. They’re so iconic — literal legends."

It is worth mentioning that Goldie and Kurt, the legendary actors, have been married since 1983. Kate considers Kurt her stepfather and has often spoken about their strong family bond.

Kate Hudson and Brenda Song star together in Netflix series, Running Point, premiering from February 27, 2025.

During the same interview, Brenda also gushed over Kate, saying, “She was everything I could ever hope for and more. Like I was so nervous to meet her and you think of Kate Hudson, you’re like, ‘Oh, she’s so cool.’ She’s that and more."

"She has been such a guiding light in my life. I’m so grateful just on-screen and off-camera. She’s just so wonderful," The Last Showgirl star added.