Photo: Lady Gaga talking parenting rules with Michael Polansky: Report

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polanksy cannot wait to start their family.

As per Life & Style, the songbird has been family planning with her beau for quite a while.

A spy confirmed, “They’re already really clear that they won’t be super strict parents with lots of random rules.”

“She and Michael are stable and drama free, which is the sort of environment she wants for her kids,” they also added and claimed that she is being mindful about her body for the same reason. “and the same goes for the way she treats her body.”

“She’s very intentional about what goes into it, about how much sleep she gets, and even the sort of energy she lets into her mental space,” they continued.

Previously, Michael told Elle what it's like being in a relationship with someone popular like Lady Gaga in a confessional.

“Accepting that you won’t have the privacy others might have was the hardest part," he admitted.

"But Stefani’s comfort with it and patience with me has been amazing," he said calling Gaga with her real name that is Stefani Germanotta.

Polansky went on to say, "Our relationship is probably a lot like everyone else’s. We just have to figure out how to do some of it in public. That makes it even more important for us to have strong friendships and close family relationships. We find normalcy where we can."