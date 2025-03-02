 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shows off Lilibet in playdate with her auntie Serena Williams

Meghan Markel has surprised her audience once again

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2025

Meghan Markle shows off Lilibet in playdate with her auntie Serena Williams
Meghan Markle shows off Lilibet in playdate with her auntie Serena Williams

Meghan Markle has given fans an even more rare image of her daughter Princess Lilibet, and it’s been shared during her playdate with Serena Williams.

She even shared a caption to go along with it on Instagram Stories, and called Serena ‘auntie’, “When the aunties come to play and celebrate! Love you @serenawilliam.”

In the first image, Serena can be seen sitting almost eye-level with the little princess wearing a raspberry pink sweat suit while Lilibet has on a baby pink shirt and leggings set fitted with a 3D applique.

The Instagram Story then moved into the next image which showed much more of the little one’s face with Meghan hovering overhead. 

Meghan Markle shows off Lilibet in playdate with her auntie Serena Williams
Meghan Markle shows off Lilibet in playdate with her auntie Serena Williams

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time since her birthday in the UK that Lilibet’s face has been shared by Meghan herself.

In months past paparazzi snaps of the mother-daughter duo were also shared while they enjoyed the fourth of July parade in their Montecito neighborhood.

In regards to Meghan herself she is set to release her cooking show within two days, on March 4th on Netflix to showcase the ‘joy of hosting’.

Chappell Roan speaks for ‘pressured' artists at 2025 BRIT Awards
Chappell Roan speaks for ‘pressured' artists at 2025 BRIT Awards
Lizzo flaunts weight loss progress in new video
Lizzo flaunts weight loss progress in new video
Liam Payne receives tribute at 2025 BRIT Awards
Liam Payne receives tribute at 2025 BRIT Awards
Hailey Bieber celebrates husband Justin's 31st birthday
Hailey Bieber celebrates husband Justin's 31st birthday
Katy Perry pays heartfelt tribute to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Katy Perry pays heartfelt tribute to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Tyra Banks breaks silence on America's Next Top Model backlash
Tyra Banks breaks silence on America's Next Top Model backlash
Megan Fox 'leaning heavily' on sister amid last trimester, MGK split
Megan Fox 'leaning heavily' on sister amid last trimester, MGK split
R&B singer and actress Angie Stone dies in car crash
R&B singer and actress Angie Stone dies in car crash