Meghan Markle shows off Lilibet in playdate with her auntie Serena Williams

Meghan Markle has given fans an even more rare image of her daughter Princess Lilibet, and it’s been shared during her playdate with Serena Williams.

She even shared a caption to go along with it on Instagram Stories, and called Serena ‘auntie’, “When the aunties come to play and celebrate! Love you @serenawilliam.”

In the first image, Serena can be seen sitting almost eye-level with the little princess wearing a raspberry pink sweat suit while Lilibet has on a baby pink shirt and leggings set fitted with a 3D applique.

The Instagram Story then moved into the next image which showed much more of the little one’s face with Meghan hovering overhead.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time since her birthday in the UK that Lilibet’s face has been shared by Meghan herself.

In months past paparazzi snaps of the mother-daughter duo were also shared while they enjoyed the fourth of July parade in their Montecito neighborhood.

In regards to Meghan herself she is set to release her cooking show within two days, on March 4th on Netflix to showcase the ‘joy of hosting’.