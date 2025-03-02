 
King Charles' servants ridicule and make fun of him over a morbid move

King Charles’ morbid decision while battling cancer ends up getting him ridiculed by servants

Web Desk
March 02, 2025

A source has just come forward to reveal the shocking amount of ridicule King Charles is being subjected to, at the hands of his servants.

It all started after the King adopted a new dog, and this decision has come over two decades after his last canine companion.

For those unversed, the dog has been named Snuff and he is a lagotto romagnolo, known as a truffle-hunting breed from Italy.

However, given reports that King Charles may lose his battle to cancer his servants have taken to being ‘cruel’.

According to RadarOnline, “It's cruel, but all the servants are saying he'll snuff it before the dog, so the name couldn't be more apt and ironic.”

The insider even hit back and added, “They should be supporting him, not teasing him as he is fighting a losing battle against his cancer and doesn't have long left now.”

A separate insider also admitted to the same outlet, “Charles is besotted with his puppy.”

“He hasn't had one since Tigga,” the dog he adopted when he started a family with Princess Diana. “The breed is a truffle-hunter. Charles enjoys mushroom foraging, so they have a lot in common,” the insider also added.

Its also being noted that King Charles is choosing to spend more and more of his time “in his garden at his country bolthole painting away. Art is one of his first loves and it takes his mind off the harsh reality of illness.”

“He knows he is in the twilight of his life and some of the compositions are pretty melancholy given the serious position he is in with this cancer diagnosis. He is channeling the grief and pain he is feeling into his art,” and “sees the works as a legacy of his life which can be enjoyed by buyers long after he has died.”

