Charli XCX marks history at the 2025 BRIT Awards

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2025

Charli XCX just had a glamorous evening at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

The 32-year-old star was able to win in the categories of British Dance Act, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year for brat and Song of the Year for her track Guess, a collaboration with Billie Eilish.

This made Charli XCX the second-most awarded artist in one night in the history of the BRIT Awards and was left behind with a minor margin by RAYE, who bagged six awards in 2024, and just ahead of Adele, Blur, and Harry Styles, all of whom have had four wins in a single evening.

However, Charli XCX did also see defeat, from Chappell Roan, in the category of Best International Song for Good Luck, Babe! also managing to beat megastars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in the same category.

At the event, it is also pertinent to mention that late One Direction star, Liam Payne was also given a heartfelt tribute at the ceremony, remembering him as a "supremely talented musician."

Additionally, at the BRIT Awards, a star-studded line0up of performances were also put on for the audience where pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter opened the show with a medley of songs, Espresso and Bed Chem, performing with dancers dressed as Buckingham Palace guards.

While Teddy Swims rocked the stage with his tracks Bad Dreams, The Door and Lose Control, while Little Mix alum, Jade Thirlwall, who won her first solo BRIT Award that evening in the category of Best Pop Act, performed her song, Angel of My Dreams. 

