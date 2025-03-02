 
Prince William, Kate Middleton to follow King Charles footsteps regarding Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton have moved to Adelaide Cottage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

March 02, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not move in to Buckingham Palace permanently when they take the throne.

This has been claimed by royal expert Roya Nikkhah on 60 Minutes Australia.

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, via Daily Express UK, Nikkhah believes Prince William and Kate will never be in London permanently when they lead the monarchy

She said, “I don’t see a time where they move permanently back into London.

“Their private office will be in London. You don’t need to move back in to keep the flow of monarchy going.”

“Of course, the pressures on William and Catherine when they’re King and Queen will be bigger,” Nikkhah said and added “But I still don’t think that the institution for William and Kate will come before family.”

Prince William and Kate moved to Adelaide Cottage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the summer of 2022.

The report further says currently, Prince William’s father, King Charles, and Queen Camilla don’t live at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch and queen primary home is Clarence House, also located in London. 

