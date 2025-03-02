Jenna Bush Hager 'terrified' to lose job as 'Today' host after A lister outshined her

Jenna Bush Hager reportedly feels that she was outperformed as 'Today' host by an A list star

Jenna Bush Hager is reportedly afraid that Today executives will cut her from the show after guest host Scarlett Johansson outshined her.

According to an insider, Hager is afraid that Hoda was the reason people watched the show, and after the rave reviews Scarlett got for her hosting skills, execs will find someone like the A-lister to host the show.

A Today insider has told Radar Online: "Jenna is worried sick she's been outshone by Scarlett and she should be."

Impressed by the Black Widow star’s hosting, execs want the actress to host more often.

"The bosses know she has a great day job and isn't likely to throw it away to permanently host the show, but it also gave them the impression that they need somebody LIKE her to bring in more viewers," the insider revealed. "It doesn't look like Jenna's going to be the big draw they were hoping she'd be."

"The bosses think Scarlett could move the needle and are prepared to throw big money at her," the mole added. "Even if they don't get her, they're willing to go after some other A-lister to make a run at getting back on top."

"Now Jenna is terrified it will become obvious that Hoda was the draw with viewers, and she'll look expendable. She's worried that if execs open their wallets for a big star, someone will have to be cut – and that someone is likely to be her," the source concluded.