Kate Middleton learns art of PDA from Meghan Markle

March 03, 2025
Prince William and Kate Middleton are learning social media tactics from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are often known for their PDA-filled pictures, have inspired elder brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Royal expert Lizzie Robinson reveals: "They posted these images on their social media of Kate and William going to the train station, and they were holding hands."
She continued: "Recently we've had quite personal messages posted on social media. We had the Valentine's Day post. We had a very touching post from Prince William for Kate's birthday. And I think they're sharing a little bit more of that intimate and personal side than perhaps we've seen in the past from them.”
She suggested: "Ever since [Harry and Meghan] got together, holding hands, being very tactile, being very soppy with each other, we've seen a lot of that and that's well, for an American market, it may not always play out so well here, but it does well in the American market."