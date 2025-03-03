 
Geo News

Kate Middleton learns art of PDA from Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton are learning social media tactics from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are often known for their PDA-filled pictures, have inspired elder brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Lizzie Robinson reveals: "They posted these images on their social media of Kate and William going to the train station, and they were holding hands."

She continued: "Recently we've had quite personal messages posted on social media. We had the Valentine's Day post. We had a very touching post from Prince William for Kate's birthday. And I think they're sharing a little bit more of that intimate and personal side than perhaps we've seen in the past from them.”

She suggested: "Ever since [Harry and Meghan] got together, holding hands, being very tactile, being very soppy with each other, we've seen a lot of that and that's well, for an American market, it may not always play out so well here, but it does well in the American market."

Kate Middleton, Prince William's dislike towards a key royal aspect comes
Kate Middleton, Prince William's dislike towards a key royal aspect comes
Meghan Markle's making a daring choice by going fully raw: ‘She's coming out'
Meghan Markle's making a daring choice by going fully raw: ‘She's coming out'
Lily Collins shares glimpse into life as new mom
Lily Collins shares glimpse into life as new mom
Zoë Kravitz sparks new romance as ex Channing Tatum moves on
Zoë Kravitz sparks new romance as ex Channing Tatum moves on
Mindy Kaling praises Meghan Markle ‘entertaining' skills video
Mindy Kaling praises Meghan Markle ‘entertaining' skills
Badfinger's musician Joey Molland breathes his last at 77
Badfinger's musician Joey Molland breathes his last at 77
Gwyneth Paltrow marks ex Chris Martin's special day
Gwyneth Paltrow marks ex Chris Martin's special day
Brenda Song reveals how Macaulay Culkin proposed her with help from son Dakota
Brenda Song reveals how Macaulay Culkin proposed her with help from son Dakota