Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned by royal expert that securing a renewed deal with Netflix is crucial for their brand’s survival.

Their current contract, set to expire in 2025, has seen mixed success, while their debut documentary Harry & Meghan was a record-breaking hit.

However, Harry and Meghan’s follow-up projects like Heart of Invictus and Polo underperformed.

Now, their fate lies with how Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, works.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that a renewal is likely but on revised terms.

"They have been kicked out by Spotify. There are no more books (scheduled to be released),” he said.

"So everything rests for the Sussexes on Netflix,” he added. "Polo was not much of a hit and was never going to be.”

“The Invictus series was worthy enough, but people did not want to watch it."

"Netflix has an interest in As Ever and that the eight-part series will cause interest,” he added of Meghan’s show and new lifestyle venture, As Ever.

"All the indications are that a deal of some sort will be renewed when the contract expires. It almost certainly will not be on the terms that were originally agreed.

"Netflix is obviously hoping there will be a positive response to the eight-part series."