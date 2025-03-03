Ariana Grande calls beau Ethan Slater ‘such a gift'

Ariana Grande just mentioned how grateful she is of her boyfriend, Ethan Slater’s support.

The 31-year-old pop artist, who has been dating her Wicked co-star since they met on set in 2023, opened up about how he has been there for her during her acting career.

Ahead of the Academy Awards, Grande spoke on the US TV show Extra, saying, "We’re gonna go warm up soon, but I had to come say hi and celebrate with you all.”

"[Ethan's] support has been such a gift… That’s very sweet," she added.

The Wicked star, who received an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress, for her role in the film, stated that she had brought along her mother as her date for the evening because the milestone felt like a "celebratory moment" for the both of them.

"My mom, she looks so beautiful… We’re excited to celebrate. This feels like such a celebratory moment… It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so I had to bring my mom," she said.

However, the 2025 Oscars might have just been disappointing for Ariana Grande as she ended up being defeated by contender Zoe Saldana, for her role in the crime thriller, Emilia Perez.