Scout Willis on seeing mom Demi Moore lose best actress at 2025 Oscars

Demi Moore's daughter reacts to actress' surprise loss after best actress nomination at 2025 Oscars

March 04, 2025

Scout Willis is cheering up her mom Demi Moore after the 2025 Oscars loss.

Moore, who lost best actress award to Anora's Mikey Madison, got a tribute from her daughter Scott, 33, on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Scott shared a photo from Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty, featuring herself and her sisters Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis in attendance to root for their mother.

"I’ve never been more proud to be a part of this family," Scout wrote in a caption to her Instagram post.

Moore's loss to Madison came as a surprise after The Substance star previously won at several award shows including the Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards.

Before the Oscars, Moore’s eldest daughter Rumer, 36, also honoured Moore's decades-long career in Hollywood.

"From the moment I was old enough to understand what you do, I have watched in awe — not just as your daughter, but as a fellow actress — learning from the way you navigate this industry with strength, grace, and an unwavering dedication to your artistry," Rumer captioned a photo of Moore from her earlier acting days.

"You have never taken the easy road. You have pushed boundaries, defied expectations, and time and time again, paved the way for so many women to step into their power. And here you are, still leading, still inspiring, still proving that greatness is not just about talent, but about perseverance, passion, and an unshakable belief in yourself."

"No matter what happens tonight, you are already victorious in my eyes," Rumer added. "Because your legacy isn’t just in the awards or accolades—it’s in the way you have redefined what’s possible, for yourself and for every woman who dares to dream."

