‘My Chemical Romance Bob Bryar's cause of death gets ruling months after nitrous oxide found

‘My Chemical Romance Bob Bryar's cause of death gets ruling after nitrous oxide found

Fans have finally received an update about the cause of death for My Chemical Romance’s star Bob Bryar, at the age of 44.

For those unversed, the musician was found dead on 26th November of 2024, and three large canisters were also found near his body at the time, filled with nitrous oxide according to TMZ at the time.

Fast forward to now, initially the same outlet claimed his cause of death had a lot of suspicions surrounding it. With claims that there was an “intentional or accidental overdose,” involved but most likely “best classified as undetermined,” as it stands right now.

It is pertinent to mention that Bryar’s time in the industry began in 2004, and continued until he left the band in 2010,

The American musician and audio engineer’s work in the band included massive hits like Welcome to the Black Parade, as well as Teenagers, I Don’t Love You, I’m Not Okay, The Ghost Of You, as well as Helena, and also Disenchanted, among others.