Kate Middleton gets emotional as she meets Prince Harry secretly

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton got emotional as she held a secret meeting with brother-in-law Prince Harry in Mustique.

According to a report by the Closer, Prince Harry held meeting with the future queen when she was on private getaway with Prince William and their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

The royal sources claimed after five years of feuding, Harry and William could be on a path of reconciliation after Kate Middleton arranged the secret meeting.

“Kate reached out to Harry a couple of months ago when they were discussing his upcoming trip to the UK, and told him their plans to go to Mustique over half term,” the insiders claimed and added ‘Harry agreed but didn’t confirm he was flying out until he was in Canada for the Invictus Games, so it was all very last minute.”

The insiders went on saying the duke flew in for a hurried visit and stayed at a friend’s villa close to where the future king and queen were staying.

They further said, “Kate invited him over for lunch the day after he arrived and while he seemed very on-edge at first, he loosened up after playing around with the children and he ended up staying into the evening.”

The Princess of Wales was “quite tearful at points – it made her realise how she’d desperately missed Harry and how sad it was they’re all living totally separate lives now.”