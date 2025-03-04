King Charles receives disappointing news after Prince Harry meets Kate Middleton

King Charles has apparently received a disappointing news amid reports Prince Harry held a secret meeting with Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children in Mustique.

According to a report by the Newsweek, the monarch has recorded his lowest net approval rating since his accession to the throne more than two years ago.

The latest polling by YouGov recorded that 59 percent of British people supported King Charles, compared to 34 percent who viewed him negatively, leaving him with a net approval rating of plus 25.

The pollster said in a press release: "While this net favourability score of plus 25 is noticeably better than any leading politician, it is down from plus 33 in December and is Charles's lowest rating with YouGov since he became King."

The apparent fresh disappointing news for the king comes amid a report by the Closer that Prince Harry held a secret meeting with Kate Middleton when she was on private getaway with Prince William and their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.