 
Geo News

King Charles receives disappointing news after Prince Harry meets Kate Middleton

King Charles younger son Prince Harry held a secret meeting with sister-in-law Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

King Charles receives disappointing news after Prince Harry meets Kate Middleton
King Charles receives disappointing news after Prince Harry meets Kate Middleton

King Charles has apparently received a disappointing news amid reports Prince Harry held a secret meeting with Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children in Mustique.

According to a report by the Newsweek, the monarch has recorded his lowest net approval rating since his accession to the throne more than two years ago.

The latest polling by YouGov recorded that 59 percent of British people supported King Charles, compared to 34 percent who viewed him negatively, leaving him with a net approval rating of plus 25.

The pollster said in a press release: "While this net favourability score of plus 25 is noticeably better than any leading politician, it is down from plus 33 in December and is Charles's lowest rating with YouGov since he became King."

The apparent fresh disappointing news for the king comes amid a report by the Closer that Prince Harry held a secret meeting with Kate Middleton when she was on private getaway with Prince William and their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet message for ex-Mike Goodnough months after breakup
Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet message for ex-Mike Goodnough months after breakup
Leo Woodall reveals the major reason why he turned to therapy: Report
Leo Woodall reveals the major reason why he turned to therapy: Report
Dolly Parton reacts to bizarre claims after major loss: Source
Dolly Parton reacts to bizarre claims after major loss: Source
Ben Stiller reveals shocking insight into 'Severance' s2
Ben Stiller reveals shocking insight into 'Severance' s2
Lana Condor hints at possible reunion with Noah Centineo
Lana Condor hints at possible reunion with Noah Centineo
Liam, Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion tour faces 'nightmare' organization issue
Liam, Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion tour faces 'nightmare' organization issue
Meghan Markle faces backlash as she opens up about Sussex title video
Meghan Markle faces backlash as she opens up about Sussex title
King Charles, Harry targeted in insulting remarks by US leader
King Charles, Harry targeted in insulting remarks by US leader