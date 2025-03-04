 
Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet message for ex-Mike Goodnough months after breakup

Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnough parted ways in November 2024 after 10 months of dating

March 04, 2025

Valerie Bertinelli finally broke the silence on her shocking split with Mike Goodnough.

Taking to her Instagram handle on March 3, the American actress shared a sweet message for her former boyfriend four months after calling it quits.

“I am irreversibly changed by him for the better,” penned Valerie about her ex, who is 10 years younger than her.

The Promise of Love actress further wrote, “I know I am becoming a much stronger and more benevolent human for having met him and spent time with him." 

“Before I had the pleasure of meeting Mike, I was initially and immediately attracted to his writing. It’s heartfelt, authentic, smart, funny, sensitive, caring, and from the soul. And the way he puts words together is just sooo ridiculously beautiful.  I’m a big fan, can you tell?” she continued.

“And as luck would have it, the human being in person is exactly as heartfelt, authentic, sensitive and caring as his writing,” added the 64-year-old actress.

“Thank you, Mike, we may no longer be a couple, but you’ll always hold a very special place in my heart. Love you,” she concluded.

For those unversed, Valerie and Mike broke up in November 2024 after 10 months of dating.

