Harvey Weinstein breaks silence on Adrien Brody's Oscars speech

Harvey Weinstein has broken his silence after Adrien Brody's heartfelt Oscars speech.

Adrien won Best Actor for The Brutalist at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on March 2.

During his acceptance speech, Brody gave a shoutout to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, and her two children, India, 14, and Dashiell, 11, whom she shares with Harvey.

He said, "I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values. And her beautiful children, Dash and India, I know this has been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy’s coming home a winner!"

Now, US Weekly has reported that Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a prison sentence, is "happy" for his ex-wife Georgina.

"Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be," the film producer's representative told the outlet.

For those unaware, Georgina married Harvey in 2007 and filed for divorce in 2017, when he was accused of sexual misconduct.