Meghan Markle invites fans to 'join the party' as Netflix show premieres

Meghan Markle is celebrating the release of her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The highly anticipated series was released on March 4, 2025, on Netflix.

Taking to Instagram later, the Duchess of Sussex gave a glimpse into the filming of the show.

Meghan posted a series of behind-the-scene photos, showcasing moments from the set and snaps of delicious food.

Alongside a carousel of photos, Meghan wrote in the caption, "Today is the day! A few BTS snaps + food pictures I took on set for ‘With Love, Meghan.’"

"Come join the party on @netflix!" she added.

With Love, Meghan, the eight-episode series, showcases Meghan cooking and entertaining celebrity guests, including actress Mindy Kaling and her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Additionally, Meghan also shares personal stories about her family, Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. She mentioned sweet moments from their home life, including Harry’s love for making scrambled eggs.

The Netflix series has received mixed reaactions from fans and strong support from Meghan Markle's close friend online.