 
Geo News

Meghan Markle invites fans to 'join the party' as Netflix show premieres

The Duchess of Sussex gives BTS glimpse from Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' set

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Meghan Markle invites fans to join the party as Netflix show premieres
Meghan Markle invites fans to 'join the party' as Netflix show premieres

Meghan Markle is celebrating the release of her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The highly anticipated series was released on March 4, 2025, on Netflix.

Taking to Instagram later, the Duchess of Sussex gave a glimpse into the filming of the show.

Meghan posted a series of behind-the-scene photos, showcasing moments from the set and snaps of delicious food.

Alongside a carousel of photos, Meghan wrote in the caption, "Today is the day! A few BTS snaps + food pictures I took on set for ‘With Love, Meghan.’"

"Come join the party on @netflix!" she added.

With Love, Meghan, the eight-episode series, showcases Meghan cooking and entertaining celebrity guests, including actress Mindy Kaling and her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Additionally, Meghan also shares personal stories about her family, Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. She mentioned sweet moments from their home life, including Harry’s love for making scrambled eggs.

The Netflix series has received mixed reaactions from fans and strong support  from Meghan Markle's close friend online.

Meghan Markle's Netflix show gets scathing reviews for 'narcissism'
Meghan Markle's Netflix show gets scathing reviews for 'narcissism'
Duchess Sophie stuns in military uniform as she visits troops
Duchess Sophie stuns in military uniform as she visits troops
Meghan Markle sets the record straight on her actual name
Meghan Markle sets the record straight on her actual name
Leighton Meester makes rare revelation about marriage to Adam Brody
Leighton Meester makes rare revelation about marriage to Adam Brody
Meghan Markle shares about 'surprise' morning pancakes with Archie, Lilibet video
Meghan Markle shares about 'surprise' morning pancakes with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles flexes muscles after UK's 'sacrifices' questioned
King Charles flexes muscles after UK's 'sacrifices' questioned
Walton Goggins shares honest opinion about age gap romance in 'The White Lotus' season 3
Walton Goggins shares honest opinion about age gap romance in 'The White Lotus' season 3
King Charles receives disappointing news after Prince Harry meets Kate Middleton
King Charles receives disappointing news after Prince Harry meets Kate Middleton