King Charles makes bold move amid Meghan Markle's royal title statement

King Charles has made a historic move for muslims.

On March 4, Charles made history by opening the doors of Windsor Castle for an iftar.

The King of the UK allowed Muslims to break their fast inside the royal residence for the first time in its 1,000-year history.

The special event, held in St. George’s Hall, welcomed over 360 Muslim guests as part of the Ramadan Tent Project (RTP).

An inside source told GB News that King Charles was "supportive" of the gathering.

Moreover, Simon Maples, visitor director at Windsor Castle, noted, "The event has been a fantastic opportunity to welcome people from the local community and those of all faiths and backgrounds to the castle."

However, RTP founder Omar Salha also praised the initiative, saying, "It serves as a powerful reminder of how proud we are to represent a pillar of Britain's rich cultural ecology celebrating community, belonging and inclusion."

