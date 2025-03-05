 
Hoda Kotb reveals best moment from her first day after leaving 'Today'

The TV host has two children, 7-year-old Haley and 4-year-old Hope

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Hoda Kotb is cherishing the "tiny little moments" with her kids after bidding farewell to Today.

The 60-year-old media personality told People that she was initially unsure about how her life is going to be after her retirement but the uncertainty quickly disappeared.

“I actually wasn't sure how it was going to be,” Kotb told the outlet. “When you leave something that you've done your whole life to then step into a Monday, you're like, ‘Oh my God, it's Monday. What is happening here? How is this going to feel?’ I made myself a schedule because I really wanted to have something going on that day.”

The mom of two noted that the first Monday right after her retirement made her doubts clear.

“The best thing happened first thing in the morning,” Kotb began to say of her first Monday morning as a new retiree.

Kotb went on to say, “I was sitting in my office and my daughter Haley came running down the stairs. It was a full moon, I remember it was so bright in my office, and she goes, ‘You really are here.’ I was like, ‘I really am here.’ In that moment, confirmation comes over and over and over again.”

“Here's the thing, life is about tiny little moments. It's about the in-betweens. It's not about all the big things—it's all the little things,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Kotb bid farewell as a TODAY anchor on January 10 after almost two decades. 

