Channing Tatum finds new love with model Inka Williams after Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum is reportedly in a romantic relationship with model Inka Williams after Zoe Kravitz split.

According to a recent report by People, the 44-year-old actor and the model have been "seeing" one another romantically.

"They met through friends. She's great," a source told the outlet.

"She has her own life. She's young, but seems older, the tipster said of Williams

The tattler further noted that Tatum "has been back in L.A. after he wrapped filming in North Carolina," and "spends a lot of time with" his daughter Everly, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

"Channing's doing well. [Inka] makes him happy," the insider continued.

It is worth mentioning that Tatum walked the red carpet with Williams at a pre-Oscars bash on February 28.

"He's reuniting with Zoë later this spring for another movie project. It shouldn't be too awkward — they ended things on okay terms," the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that Tatum and Kravits parted ways four months before his appearance with Williams at the pre-Oscar party.