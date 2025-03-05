Meghan Markle's lifestyle show receives expert verdict amid 'make or break' fears

Meghan Markle's lifestyle show receives expert verdict

An expert has just hit back at Meghan Markle and accused her of creating something so messy that its beginning to end, ‘nonsense.’

Royal biographer Angela Levin shared these thoughts in one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

The conversation touched not only on her newly released Netflix series but also rather candid in the process for she believes, “It's just such a mess. I mean, it's a mess from beginning to end”.

“Because she doesn't really know what she's doing and doesn't have any experience that would help her,” the expert pointed out.

“She doesn’t wait until things are sorted out. You know, and I thought it was ridiculous. Her first visitor was her makeup artist, who adores her. He was just saying, Oh my God, that's wonderful. And that's what Meghan wants. She wants to be admired and loved.”

“But her ideas about cooking were just ridiculous. She doesn’t like cooking, so she didn’t really do much, just fiddled with it afterward,” Ms Levin also hit back saying.

To the expert, what makes things even worse is that “The guy looking after her face cut ger tomatoes, and she then put the pasta over them.” (sic)

“He said, 'This is the way you cook pasta: you put hot water in and put it in the oven'. Now, anyone who can cook already knows that. So to think that this will get loads of people tuning in for her cooking ideas is nonsense,” she concluded by saying.

For those unversed, this new show has been branded a 'make or break' moment that will define the Sussexes' future with Netflix.