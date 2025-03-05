 
Meghan Markle won't drop Duchess title despite leaving Royals: Here's why

Web Desk
March 05, 2025

Meghan Markle has made it clear that she is not going to drop her Duchess of Sussex title despite leaving the Royal family years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the website of her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, the same day as her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Sharing what the brand is about, Meghan penned on her website, "As ever is more than a brand - it’s a love language. Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease."

Meghan even corrected her friend Mindy Kaling, who kept calling her Meghan Markle during the Netflix series, that she is now “Sussex” and not “Markle.”

Sharing the reason why Meghan does not plan on dropping the Royal title, royal author and marketing expert Pauline MacLaran said the title is “essential” for the Duchess’ personal brand.

She told The Express that it draws in an audience to her site and reinforces the Cinderella-like narrative of her marriage to Prince Harry. 

"Meghan has continued to use her royal title since returning to the US and this is what draws an audience to her so it’s pretty essential in my view for her brand,” MacLaran said.

She added, "Fans love the transformative story that underpins her marriage to Harry, the Cinderella story of getting her Prince.

“So I think it’s pretty important that she uses her royal title and, of course, she is allowed to do this as she is married to the Duke who is not going to stop using his title anytime soon!"

